CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her Son Was Lynched To Death

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Ferguson mother who actively demonstrated following the death of Michael Brown believes her son is the latest victim in a series of deaths in retaliation for the protests.

See Also: Why Do Black Ferguson Activists Keep Dying?

Melissa McKinnies says her son Danye Jones was lynched. She found his body hanging from a tree on Oct. 17, Okayplayer reported.

As word got out, people took to social media to demand justice for Jones. In an unconfirmed claim, some are stating authorities have said Jones’ death was a suicide.

The death of Edward Crawford in 2017 attracted widespread media attention. He became a hero during the Michael Brown demonstrations after being photographed throwing a tear gas canister fired by police back at the officers during a 2014 protest. Crawford was found dead in his car. The police concluded it was either a suicide or an accident.

In the photograph, Crawford wears a shirt emblazoned with an American flag. It came to symbolize the outrage Black communities across the nation felt about the unchecked use of police excessive force in their neighborhoods. The picture won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2015. He was later charged for assault and for interfering with a police officer in relation to the tear gas incident.

Also on the list of suspicious deaths are DeAndre Joshua’s and Darren Seals’. Joshua was found in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds to the head in 2014, and Seals also died from bullets to his head in 2016. Like the others, Seals’ body was discovered in his car.

Jones would have turned 25 on Nov. 19.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO:

Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up

Almost Half of Americans Are Shedding White Tears For Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 2

#MegynKellyCanceledParty! Twitter Rejoices After Reports Of Megyn Kelly's Show Being Canceled

15 photos Launch gallery

#MegynKellyCanceledParty! Twitter Rejoices After Reports Of Megyn Kelly's Show Being Canceled

Continue reading #MegynKellyCanceledParty! Twitter Rejoices After Reports Of Megyn Kelly’s Show Being Canceled

#MegynKellyCanceledParty! Twitter Rejoices After Reports Of Megyn Kelly's Show Being Canceled

Former Fox News employee and overpaid NBC television host Megyn Kelly is allegedly out of a job. The Hollywood Reporter reports, "Sources tell THR that Kelly has met with network executives in recent weeks to discuss the future of the show and expressed a desire to cover more news and politics. It's unclear what NBC News would put in place of Kelly's show. But the discussions are at least an acknowledgement that the experiment is not working and that Kelly would prefer to be covering more news as she did with the Brett Kavanaugh hearings." This sounds like PR spin for she got fired. In addition, her agent, Matt DelPiano of Creative Artists Agency, reportedly parted ways with her after the black face comment. See Also: Megyn Kelly Wonders What’s Wrong With Blackface. The Internet Let Her Know In case you missed it, Kelly went viral after saying on live television, "When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character." She issued a teary-eyed apology, which most people gave the sideeye considering her history of racism. Twitter is obviously rejoicing and the #MegynKellyCanceledParty is one of the best hashtags ever.

Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her Son Was Lynched To Death was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Tyler Perry Plans to Kill Off Madea…Finally!
 4 hours ago
10.31.18
Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been…
 21 hours ago
10.30.18
Legacy: The Scariest Dance Routines Since Michael Jackson’s…
 21 hours ago
10.30.18
“Bodak Yellow” Producer JWhiteDidIt Compares Cardi B’s Success…
 21 hours ago
10.30.18
YouTuber Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge…
 22 hours ago
10.30.18
Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween…
 23 hours ago
10.30.18
Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
30 items
Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Overcame The Domestic Abuse That…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Trump Plans To Use An Executive Order To…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Catfishes Amber Diamond, Chaos…
 2 days ago
10.29.18
Trending Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Trending
CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim
 2 days ago
10.29.18
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Dip Video Ft Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
10.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close