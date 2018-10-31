CLOSE
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.

Oprah Winfrey made history when she endorsed President Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign. Arguably, it was her endorsement that helped him get the media attention he needed to beat Hillary Clinton in the primaries. Now, Oprah is lending her voice and star power to Stacey Abrams.

Winfrey is heading to Georgia to campaign for Stacey Abrams. With the election six days away, this might be the push Abrams needs to defeat Brian Kemp, who is also Georgia’s Secretary of State and has been accused of voter suppression. Abrams wrote on Twitter, “BIG NEWS: @Oprah is on #TeamAbrams—and she’s coming to Georgia on Thursday, 11/1, to help us Get Out The Vote! We will host two town halls in Marietta & Decatur TOMORROW.”

We will see how impactful Oprah’s voice will be. She doesn’t have the daily talk show she had when Obama ran and she is more known for acting nowadays. However, her speech at the 2018 Golden Globes went viral and created buzz that she was running for president.

If Abrams wins, she will be the first Black woman to be governor in the nation. She recently said, “Growing up we didn’t have much. But my family’s challenges showed me what’s possible. I’m running for governor because I believe we can continue the progress we’ve made by building each other up not by tearing each other down.”

Abrams currently leads by one point in the polls. We are rooting for you, Stacey!

