WordEyeHeard: Tyler Perry Plans to Kill Off Madea…Finally!

It looks like Tyler Perry may be putting an end to his Madea franchise.

The world was introduced to Mabel Earlene “Madea” Simmons for the first time in Perry’s 1999 play “Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” The play was directed and written by Perry, who also starred in the play and portrayed the fictional character. From plays to films, the rough and tumble, elderly woman who casually carries a pistol immediately stole our hearts.

But all good things must come to an end, as Perry explains why it’s time to put Madea to rest. “This is it,” he told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith on her show Bevelations on Monday. “It’s time for me to kill that old b****. I’m tired!” Perry added that her death date is coming up soon. “We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” he said. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Perry says Madea will have a happy farewell, as he plans to have her final showdown in the upcoming film “Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral. The film will hit theaters in March. This will be the eighth Madea movie in the franchise and the 11th film that Perry is seen as Madea. In addition, Perry will also kickoff a farewell stage play tour.

