KYSFest: Ella Mai Performs Her Hits “Boo’d Up” & “Trip” [Video]

| 10.30.18
Ella Mai‘s performance at the sold-out KYS Fest was a sight to behold. The London-born singer wowed the crowd with her singles “Boo’d Up” & “Trip” along with more from her recently released debut album!

 

In case you missed it or want to re-live the moment, check out Ella Mai’s epic performance!

