YouTuber Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge Revokes Bond

YouTube star and Queen Naija‘s ex-husband Chris Sails is back in jail after a judge revoked his bond during court on Monday morning.

Sails was arrested last Friday in Houston on an assault charge of former My Wife & Kids star Parker McKenna Posey. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released but a judge put him BACK behind bars because his bond was revoked in a separate pending criminal case over allegations he impersonated a police officer per The Blast.

Last June, Sails was arrested for posing as an Onalaska police officer in a YouTube prank video.

He was accused of third-degree felony assault by police after they responded to a call to the apartment Posey and Sails shared. Cops noted that Posey told them the YouTuber became upset when he saw a message from another man on Posey’s Instagram page.

Per the Houston Chronicle, Sails left Posey with, “a swollen face, a black eye and dark “golf ball sized” bruises on her arm.”

Bond is currently set for $40,000.

