CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been Used To Spread Messages I Don’t Believe In”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Well, either Kanye West has arrived out of the Sunken Place or he’s mad about some T-shirts.

The Chicago rapper and fashion designer took to Twitter on Tuesday to distance himself from politics altogether saying, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

As for his realization? Kanye all but cites ultra-conservative Candace Owens and her “Blexit” campaign to pull black voters away from the “plantation” of the Democratic Party. “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” West said.

Owens had previously said, “Blexit [black exit from Democratic Party] is a renaissance and I’m blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero — Kanye West.”

RELATED: Kanye West And Candace Owens Stole ‘Blexit’ From A Bank Black Movement

RELATED: Kanye West Gives $73K To Black Chicago Mayoral Candidate

The images on the “Blexit” site? Full of stock images and stolen images.

Kanye went on to thank his family and community for “supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.” He also expressed compassion for people seeking asylum and parents fighting to protect their children from violence and war — a break from Donald Trump who currently is using the migrant caravan heading to America as a political talking point on the eve of next week’s mid-term elections.

Now to see if he’ll ditch the MAGA hat…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been Used To Spread Messages I Don’t Believe In” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16…
 8 hours ago
10.30.18
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For…
 8 hours ago
10.30.18
30 items
Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 11 hours ago
10.30.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride
 11 hours ago
10.30.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…
 12 hours ago
10.30.18
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Overcame The Domestic Abuse That…
 13 hours ago
10.30.18
Trump Plans To Use An Executive Order To…
 14 hours ago
10.30.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Catfishes Amber Diamond, Chaos…
 23 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Trending
CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Dip Video Ft Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Trending BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
Trending
Cardi B Responds to Nicki Minaj’s Words on…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Trending Nicki Minaj Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
Trending
Nicki On The Beef With Cardi
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Cardi B Wants All The Smoke With Nicki…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Oh, Word? 6 Zoë Kravitz Quotes About Her…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle,…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close