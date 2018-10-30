Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride

Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum returned fire at President Donald Trump one day after the divider in chief insulted Gillum’s HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) education in a tweet on Monday.

The Tallahassee mayor tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU).

Gillum could make history as Florida’s first African-American governor. He’s in a tight race against Ron DeSantis, a candidate with a long history of being outspokenly racist against Black people. The comments from Trump, who has readily endorsed DeSantis, came against the backdrop of several polls indicating that Gillum holds a slim lead over DeSantis days after two debates in which Gillum outperformed his rival.

In his response, Gillum recommended that Trump learn a few things about FAMU’s long history of providing stellar education to African-Americans.

p.s. Mr. @realDonaldTrump, I am a graduate of THE Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) — an HBCU founded on October 3, 1887. Google it. 🐍 https://t.co/I8uOokptJA — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 30, 2018

Trump has no interest in uniting the nation at a time when the country is reeling from domestic terror attacks from white supremacists. The president suggested in his tweet that Gillum’s education at FAMU was somehow inferior to DeSantis’ Ivy League education. He also called Gillum “a thief” and incompetent as a mayor.

Gillum tweeted this response to Trump doubling down in a Fox News interview, “I heard @realDonaldTrump ran home to @FoxNews to lie about me. But as my grandmother told me — never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it. So ignore him and vote, Florida!”

When pressed on Monday by reporters about what exactly the president meant by calling Gillum a thief, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to elaborate, according to Politico.

Trump’s remarks may very well backfire by galvanizing young African-Americans who, like Gillum, are proud HBCU graduates.

