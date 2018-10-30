CLOSE
Well, Damn: Megyn Kelly Is Not Even Welcomed Back To Fox News

The host's racist roots don't want her.

Megyn Kelly is out at NBC and the obvious thought was that she would return to her racist roots at Fox News. Not exactly.

According to the Daily Beast, Fox News has been hellbent on dragging Kelly ever since she left the network 18 months ago. “Soon after Kelly departed her highly rated prime-time perch at Fox News in early 2017, Fox News’ notoriously ruthless public-relations and communications arm began encouraging outside reporters to cover negative stories about Kelly—a practice that continued right up to the “blackface” comment that proved to be her downfall,” reports the site.

However, this attack on Kelly wasn’t just because she left Fox— it was also, says the Daily Beast, because the higher ups blamed her “for leaks that painted the top Fox flack as an enabler for former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes amid the sexual-harassment scandal that ended his career.” In 2016, Ailes was kicked out of Fox News after numerous sexual harassment claims. He died in May 2017 at 77 years old.

Fox News told the Daily Beast that the allegations were “wildly inaccurate and patently absurd.” Well, we will see how accuurate the allegations are if she never returns to the network.

In case you missed it, last week Kelly was on a panel talking about wearing blackface for Halloween. She said, “What is racist? When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character.” She then defended Luann de Lesseps from “Real Housewives of New York,” who once went in blackface as Diana Ross.

See the exchange below:

NBC reportedly bought her out of a $69 million contract.

Well, Damn: Megyn Kelly Is Not Even Welcomed Back To Fox News was originally published on newsone.com

