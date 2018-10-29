Welp! Nicki Minaj Says Rah Ali Beat Up Cardi B ‘Bad,’ Offers $100,000 For Video Footage

I am not sure what is going with the world, but what I do know is that Nicki Minaj’s radio show “Queen Radio” is back…and on Monday she spilled some serious tea!

See, apparently someone has been sending Cardi B some disturbing death threats, which led Cardi’s sister Hennessy to blame Nicki for leaking the “I Like It” rapper’s phone number to her fans.

Nicki, who claimed that she wanted her Beats 1 show to be a drama-free zone, reneged on that sentiment and got super messy, telling her listeners that she didn’t leak anyone’s number and that when it comes to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during NYFW, Cardi didn’t get attacked by security as it was once reported, but that Nicki’s homie Rah Ali allegedly whooped her nemesis’ tail.

And whooped it good, the former Love & Hip Hop New York reality co-star did.

“For people who don’t know, Rah Ali beat Cardi’s a$$ really bad. You went home and told people that security hit you. We told Rah not to say anything for legal reasons,” Nicki said.

She added, “Ra held her head and punched her like eight, nine times, and I could hear it, I’m talking like the hardest punch you’ve ever heard in your life.”

Nicki wasn’t done, assuring her audience that there is video of the fight somewhere out there that will back up what she’s saying.

“There is no way I can lie about this because there is surveillance footage from the building where the assault took place,” she said.

“Anyone that want to put up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000. Pull up that surveillance footage.”

She also had words for Cardi’s little sis Hennessy who on Sunday accused Nicki of leaking the new mom’s number.

“What type of bird s— you on, bitch? I didn’t leak your number. Stop lying on me,” she snapped.

“You can’t lie on me, leaking numbers. Now you know the truth. Your big sister came home and lied to you, now what?”

However, despite all this Sweet Valley High nonsense, Nicki insists that she wants to put this silly feud behind her, for good.

“I’m perfectly fine with never talking about this again. I’m perfectly fine with never bringing this up again if you never bring this up again,” she said, later adding, “I think we can agree to have disagreed on a few things. I don’t look at you as my enemy. Let’s move past it.”

See it all for yourself:

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Is Nicki telling the truth?

