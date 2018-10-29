Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle, Nas Channels ‘Friday’ & MORE

Halloween is right around the corner and like us, celebrities get super excited about dressing up and getting into character.

Some of your faves have been celebrating as early as this past weekend, although it isn’t officially Halloween until Wednesday, October 31, of course. From Wiz Khalifa going full Ninja Turtle on us to Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner channeling Black-ish Panther (hehe), the costumes have been lit. Kitana is also popular this year, as both EJ Johnson and Teyana Taylor both dressed as the Mortal Kombat character.

See how your faves shut it down below and stay tuned for many more spooky looks to follow over the next few days.

Rita Ora goes in as Post Malone.

EJ Johnson and Dorothy Wang kill it as Kitana and Chun-Li.

Nas nails the ever so hilarious Pinky from Friday.

