Zoë Kravitz, the actress and love child of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, recently did a cover story with Rolling Stone and she recreated her mom’s iconic 1988 cover with the magazine.
So of course, Zoë looked gorgeous…
View this post on Instagram
Zoë Kravitz appears on our latest cover. She explains to Josh Eells why she decided to be naked and recreate her mom Lisa Bonet's shoot from 30 years ago. “I’ve always loved that cover so much,” she says. “When I think of 'Rolling Stone,' that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.” Click the link in our bio to read more. Photographs by @ZoeyGrossman and @MatthewRolstonStudio
Her photos weren’t the only jaw-dropping things to come from the article, however.
Zoë dished all the details about her childhood and as the child of a sex symbol mom and a rock star dad, you can imagine things got weird.
Her life, in general, is quite the story. Hit the next pages to peep some of the most bizarre details she shared with Rolling Stone!
Oh, Word? 6 Zoë Kravitz Quotes About Her Weird AF Childhood & Random Adult Life was originally published on globalgrind.com