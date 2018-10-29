CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite Offending Black People

His remarks show disregard for the highly qualified crop of potential Black candidates.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Avenatti, the attorney most noted for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels against the president, was reportedly plowing ahead with plans to explore a possible 2020 run for president. The reports came amid the ongoing backlash from his recent racially offensive remarks.

See Also: Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says Democrats Need ‘A White Male’ To Run For President

The high-profile lawyer said Sunday that he’s working with a team of 12 core political advisers, Politico reported.

As one of President Donald Trump’s most tenacious foes, Avenatti was highly regarded among African-Americans. That suddenly changed on Thursday when TIME published a story quoting Avenatti insisting that he didn’t want a Black person to run for president. The Democratic nominee had “better be a white male,” he declared.

It was an affront to all the highly qualified Black political leaders—many of them on full display in the 2018 midterm elections—and African-Americans in general.

He whitesplained that his remarks were taken out of context and then went full steam ahead with his political ambitions, all without missing a stride.

“I think a lot of people underestimate me. I’m battle-tested, unlike some of the other likely candidates. They’re not tough enough. … If you put them in a kinder, gentler time; or against someone else? They’d be great. They’d be better than me. But they don’t have a chance in hell against Donald Trump,” he stated.

Avenatti faces another possible setback. On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee referred Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick to the Justice Department for an investigation over her accusations against judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Avenatti was expected to announce a formal decision on whether he’s running by Jan. 1.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up

 

Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite Offending Black People was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Trending
CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim
 1 hour ago
10.29.18
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Dip Video Ft Nicki Minaj
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
Trending
Cardi B Responds to Nicki Minaj’s Words on…
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending Nicki Minaj Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
Trending
Nicki On The Beef With Cardi
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…
 3 hours ago
10.29.18
2018 Voodoo Music & Arts Experience - Day 2
Travis Scott & Lebron James Endorse Beto O’Rourke…
 7 hours ago
10.29.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…
 9 hours ago
10.29.18
Kevin Powell Talks Voting, Manhood, Upcoming 2Pac Book,…
 10 hours ago
10.29.18
7 Collabs We Hope We Hear From Meek…
 11 hours ago
10.29.18
New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed
 12 hours ago
10.29.18
These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Megyn Kelly Criticized By Hometown Students Who Once…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
#BlackExcellence: Media Executive Depelsha McGruder Named Chief Operating…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Journalist Kimberly Holmes Wiggins Turns Her Pain Into…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close