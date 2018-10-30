CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

As part of Cardi B’s response to Nicki Minaj, she mentioned turning down the Diesel fashion deal that Nicki Minaj holds. She claimed to be helping Nicki’s bag rather than stopping it. That’s cool and all but… is it the truth? Well according to the CEO of Wilhelmina, no.

He took to instagram to repost the video in questions where he put his truth in the caption.

