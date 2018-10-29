CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know You Were Looking For

1 reads
Leave a comment

Halloween is around the corner and the parties are coming up. If you aren’t sure what you want to be or don’t want to invest too much money into a look…you’ve come to the right place. Right now glitter is on trend with it going pretty much everywhere. Whether it’s Fenty Beauty’s limited edition body lava that leaves your skin looking like your fresh from a Caribbean vacation or Cover FX’s epic new highlighters….all that glitters is glam.

We teamed up with GlamSquad, an on-demand in-home beauty service and our friends at Pond’s to create this epic unicorn makeup up look! We’re showing you how to get unicorn glam, step by step.

Keep on reading below!

PREP AND FOUNDATION:

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

Start with a clean face. You can prep your skin with your favorite serum and moisturizer. Don’t forget to use a great primer. I love Urban Decay Rebound Prep And Prime Spray ($32.00, UrbanDecay.com). It is collagen-infused, giving your skin extra hydration and a little lift! Personally, I use this product and it’s gold. Apply your favorite foundation and apply evenly on your face. Eyebrows shape your entire face, so go for either a natural or dramatic brow.

EYES:

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

The eyes are a big part of this look. Simpson used Makeup Forever Flash Color Palette Multi-use Cream Color Palette ($99.00, Sephora.com). However, she states, “You can use any palette, as long as the colors are matte.” If you are looking for a more affordable palette, go for the Morphe 35B Colour Burst Artistry Palette ($25.20, Selfridges.com). Simpson raves that it’s “pigmented and inexpensive.”

Now here comes the glitter! You’ll want to dab the glitter on the lids of the eye. We used Makeup Forever Glitter in Metallic Yellow Gold ($15.00, Sephora.com). After you apply the eye, now you want to apply your liner for a dramatic look. We went for a cateye and used Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine Point Eye Pen ($22.00, UrbanDecay.com). This eyeliner is pigmented and glides on for easy and smooth application. I was excited to see the makeup artist use this as it’s one of my go-to’s for a night out or even for the day.

You can add any fun lash to make sure your eyes pop on and off camera. We used Ardell Double Up 203 Lashes ($6.29, SallyBeauty.com).

FACE:

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

GlamSquad makeup artist, Starr Simpson, explains, “After you lay the foundation, countour the cheeks, nose and forehead with at least two different shades of the same color.” You want to use two different shades beauty, to help create dimension.

While we went for a pink and gold, you can use any color. GlamSquad Artistic Director, Kelli Bartlett shared, “You can do in a blue color scheme for an alien look or red for a more devil look. The purple, pink and gold really give a fantasy look!”

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

Now you want to start to ombré out the face. The MUA used her on Z-palette for Sephora, but you just need to have a pigmented pink blush. I love the NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palette ($59.00, Sephora.com). However, you don’t have to spend extra money. Makeup is for everywhere. You can use the same Morphe palette that you used on your eyes and use on your face. Start out with dusting a bold pink blush on your forehead. Move and dust on your cheekbones and into the apples of your cheeks. Simpson then took Fenty Beauty Macht Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti ($25.00, FentyBeauty.com) and placed it as highlighter on her cheekbone over the pink. We then dusted her nose with the pink blush for an animal like effect. We added the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti in her middle of the nose. We added the Makeup Forever loose glitter that we used on the eyes in all the areas we highlighted. Simpson shares a pro makeup tip by telling us, “Use your fingers to place it and not a brush. You get better product placement and less fallout.”

You definitely want a bold lip to help create the unicorn look. Since we are in the pink and purple color scheme, we went with MAC Lipstick in Heroine ($18.50, MACcosmetics.com), which is a bright purple.

HAIR:

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

Our model Tanya had such a beautiful afro we wanted to show it off! You don’t need to do much but just add some glitter in your hair! Use glitter with multiple mixed in colors for a fun effect. We went with Lemonhead LA Glitter in Paradise Cove Spacejam ($15.68, Dollskill.com). Then just add a unicorn headband ($7.99, Icing.com) and you’re good to go!

TAKE OFF:

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

At the end of a fun-filled night, you make take a look in the mirror and be intimidated by all the makeup and glitter on your face.

Halloween Makeup with Ponds x Glamsquad

Source: Courtesy of Pond’s x Glam Squad / Hello Beautiful

You don’t have to be! Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser ($4.99, Target.com). It will wipe away glitter, heavy makeup with their moisturizing and deep cleaning formula.

Beauties, what are you dressing as for Halloween?! I want to see all of your looks. Tag @HelloBeautiful and me @TheIslanDiva. If you try out this look, let us know!

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: This DIY Cat Face Is Easy For A Last Minute Halloween Look

LET’S MAKEUP: Be Halloween Ready With This Flawless, Spooky Look Worn By Maria Borges

WARD GIRLS: Discover Why Nicole Francois Only Wears Bright Eye Makeup

Special Screening Of Netflix's 'Nappily Ever After' - Arrivals

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

14 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Continue reading Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Underneath the wigs and weaves of your favorite Black celebrity is a head full of healthy natural hair. Tia Mowry recently revealed her real hair in a photo on Instagram with the caption, "This. Is. Me. #naturalhair." Other celeb women like Sanaa Lathan, Viola Davis and Issa Rae have also embraced their natural looks, becoming trailblazers on the big screen for women with hair who looks just like theirs. From Tia to Teyana Taylor, keep scrolling for more Black celebrity women showing off their natural tresses...

Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know You Were Looking For was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Trending
CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim
 1 hour ago
10.29.18
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Dip Video Ft Nicki Minaj
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
Trending
Cardi B Responds to Nicki Minaj’s Words on…
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending Nicki Minaj Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
Trending
Nicki On The Beef With Cardi
 2 hours ago
10.29.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…
 3 hours ago
10.29.18
2018 Voodoo Music & Arts Experience - Day 2
Travis Scott & Lebron James Endorse Beto O’Rourke…
 7 hours ago
10.29.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…
 9 hours ago
10.29.18
Kevin Powell Talks Voting, Manhood, Upcoming 2Pac Book,…
 10 hours ago
10.29.18
7 Collabs We Hope We Hear From Meek…
 11 hours ago
10.29.18
New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed
 12 hours ago
10.29.18
These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Megyn Kelly Criticized By Hometown Students Who Once…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
#BlackExcellence: Media Executive Depelsha McGruder Named Chief Operating…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Journalist Kimberly Holmes Wiggins Turns Her Pain Into…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close