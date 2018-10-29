Actress and comedian Tracee Ellis Ross has captivated audiences since her first starring role in the black girl magic filled sitcom, ‘Girlfriends.’ From best friend to the super smart quirky mama on ‘Black-ish,‘ Tracee remains a celebrity figure that is approachable and relatable.

Here are five times we felt like we knew the star because of her friendly and comedic social media presence:

1. Her rap alter ego, T-Murda–who doesn’t have a secret rap alias?

2. She wraps her hair, just like us. And isn’t afraid to do it on the red carpet!

3. She unashamedly worked hard at the gym pre-holiday just so she could indulge during Christmas. So relatable.

4. She supports her co-stars and besties. Here’s her celebrating her 4 million followers win with actress Jennifer Lewis.

5. Even though she’s a glam icon, she has a sense of humor that’s unmatched.

WE LOVE YOU GIRL! When are we having brunch?

RELATED NEWS:

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like A Summer Popsicle And We Love It

Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body At One Point

We Tried On And Reviewed Our Fave Pieces From Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection At JCPenney

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Best Friend In Our Heads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com