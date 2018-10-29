CLOSE
5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Best Friend In Our Heads

We really need the "black-ish" star to go to brunch with us!

Actress and comedian Tracee Ellis Ross has captivated audiences since her first starring role in the black girl magic filled sitcom, ‘Girlfriends.’  From best friend to the super smart quirky mama on ‘Black-ish,‘ Tracee remains a celebrity figure that is approachable and relatable.

Here are five times we felt like we knew the star because of her friendly and comedic social media presence:

1. Her rap alter ego, T-Murda–who doesn’t have a secret rap alias?

2. She wraps her hair, just like us. And isn’t afraid to do it on the red carpet!

3. She unashamedly worked hard at the gym pre-holiday just so she could indulge during Christmas. So relatable.

4. She supports her co-stars and besties. Here’s her celebrating her 4 million followers win with actress Jennifer Lewis.

5. Even though she’s a glam icon, she has a sense of humor that’s unmatched. 

FRIKKIN YAASSS ~ obsessed RP from @tommylenk: Why go for the gold, when BRONZE IS BETTER?! YAAAAASSSSS! Category iiiiis: BAST DRASSED! Get that @traceeellisross wearing @ronaldvanderkemp styled by @karlawelchstylist #LenkLewkForLess with two @traderjoes grocery bags (what?! I forgot my reusable SACKS that ONE time OK?!) & one roll of corrugated cardboard I got at the BAHX STORE ($8 bucks-ish). SERIOUSLY, could I please get the bomber jacket version of this cuz I WANT TO LIVE THIS LEWK AT ALL TIMES. And sending made love to the insanely talented/inspirational @traceeellisross! (Did you see that speech she gave about being single? "MY LIFE IS MINE" You will 😭like I did!) 😘 #amas2017 #traceeellisross #LenkLewk @nlvogue

WE LOVE YOU GIRL! When are we having brunch?

