CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Travis Scott & Lebron James Endorse Beto O’Rourke [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Voodoo Music & Arts Experience - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Beto O’Rourke is causing quite the stir in the Texas senate race — so much so, he’s now got Travis Scott, LeBron James and other stars firmly in his corner.

La Flame was out Sunday at an event for Beto at the Bayland Community Center in Houston, where he actually got up and addressed the huge crowd … telling them to get out and vote for BO. BTW … Trav is from the area. He’s made that abundantly clear.

In the clip, you hear the ‘Astroworld’ MC tell the youngins that they can change the world as early as 18, and that they should get the message out to their peers …  go out and vote. He also tells them Beto’s the guy they should get behind to “take Texas all the way up” on Nov. 6.

Beto posed with Travis as well as former Houston Texan running back Arian Foster … thanking them for their support. Foster had previously told us he’s riding the Beto wave.

The newfound celebrity push comes a day after LeBron James was seen rocking a ‘Beto for Senate’ hat before the Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night.

Beto is currently a bit behind his Republican opponent, Senator Ted Cruz, in the polls. Cruz is seeking re-election.

via HipHopWired

11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A LIT Birthday
11 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lebron james endorse beto orourke , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , travis scott endorse beto orourke

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 Voodoo Music & Arts Experience - Day 2
Travis Scott & Lebron James Endorse Beto O’Rourke…
 1 hour ago
10.29.18
Kevin Powell Talks Voting, Manhood, Upcoming 2Pac Book,…
 4 hours ago
10.29.18
New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed
 6 hours ago
10.29.18
These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This…
 22 hours ago
10.28.18
Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture…
 22 hours ago
10.28.18
Megyn Kelly Criticized By Hometown Students Who Once…
 23 hours ago
10.28.18
#BlackExcellence: Media Executive Depelsha McGruder Named Chief Operating…
 24 hours ago
10.28.18
Journalist Kimberly Holmes Wiggins Turns Her Pain Into…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Kanye’s ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts For Young Black Conservatives Shuns…
 1 day ago
10.28.18
Brown University To Rename Building After First Black…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Diddy Donates $1M To Fund New Bronx Charter…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Golden State Warriors Reach A New Level Of…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Tekashi69 Gets Four Years Probation In Child Sex…
 3 days ago
10.26.18
25 items
25 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids (PHOTOS)
 3 days ago
10.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close