Travis Scott & Lebron James Endorse Beto O’Rourke [PHOTOS]

Beto O’Rourke is causing quite the stir in the Texas senate race — so much so, he’s now got Travis Scott, LeBron James and other stars firmly in his corner.

La Flame was out Sunday at an event for Beto at the Bayland Community Center in Houston, where he actually got up and addressed the huge crowd … telling them to get out and vote for BO. BTW … Trav is from the area. He’s made that abundantly clear.

In the clip, you hear the ‘Astroworld’ MC tell the youngins that they can change the world as early as 18, and that they should get the message out to their peers … go out and vote. He also tells them Beto’s the guy they should get behind to “take Texas all the way up” on Nov. 6.

Beto posed with Travis as well as former Houston Texan running back Arian Foster … thanking them for their support. Foster had previously told us he’s riding the Beto wave.

The newfound celebrity push comes a day after LeBron James was seen rocking a ‘Beto for Senate’ hat before the Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night.

Beto is currently a bit behind his Republican opponent, Senator Ted Cruz, in the polls. Cruz is seeking re-election.

via HipHopWired

