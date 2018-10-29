Entertainment News
New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed

The New Orleans rapper was 34

Young Greatness at 92.7 The Block

According to friends, Young Greatness (real name Theodore Jones) was shot and killed outside of a Waffle House in his native New Orleans Monday morning. He was 34.

Per the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting occurred at 1:35 AM. When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim had died from a single gunshot wound.

Jones was born in New Orleans but moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He broke through in 2016 with the single “Moolah,” eventually signing a deal with Cash Money Records. Currently, there are no suspects and no motive in regards to his killing.

