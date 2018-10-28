It’s A Vibe With DaniLeigh [#KYSFest Exclusive]

10.28.18
It is always a vibe with DaniLeigh is in the building. However, when the singer hits the stage, it’s a must-see moment. The “Lil Bebe” singer lets QuickSilva know what to expect with it goes down on the KYS Fest Stage.

It’s A Vibe With DaniLeigh [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com

