CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A Baby….

"The Real House Wives of Atlanta" star can't wait to welcome her little PJ!

3 reads
Leave a comment
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams hosted a lavish gender reveal party over the weekend and announced that she is having a…..BABY GIRL!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently posted a video of the shindig on Instagram for her to fans to see. In the clip, Porsha, rocking a bright blue and white wig, stands next to boyfriend Dennis McKinley as the couple reveals the gender of their baby to group of family and friends.

“#TeamGirl won!” she exclaimed. “My little PJ is on her way!”

In a second post, she thanked everyone for showing her new family some serious love:

Here’s everyone enjoying her growing baby bump, while Porsha dances!

In September, Porsha publicly announced that she was pregnant with her first child, telling PEOPLE Magazine that it had taken her six years to get pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage while married to her ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Porsha opened up about her struggle with fibroids and her initial worries when she found out she was with child.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” the 37-year-old told PEOPLE in September.

“So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

But here’s what we know: She and Dennis are elated and ready to welcome their healthy baby girl.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

We couldn’t be happier for you Porsha! Congrats.

RELATED NEWS:

Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About Struggle With Fibroids

Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

The #RoyalBaby: Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

9 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Continue reading Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A Baby…. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture…
 4 hours ago
10.28.18
Megyn Kelly Criticized By Hometown Students Who Once…
 5 hours ago
10.28.18
#BlackExcellence: Media Executive Depelsha McGruder Named Chief Operating…
 5 hours ago
10.28.18
Journalist Kimberly Holmes Wiggins Turns Her Pain Into…
 6 hours ago
10.28.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After…
 8 hours ago
10.28.18
Kanye’s ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts For Young Black Conservatives Shuns…
 11 hours ago
10.28.18
Brown University To Rename Building After First Black…
 23 hours ago
10.27.18
Diddy Donates $1M To Fund New Bronx Charter…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Golden State Warriors Reach A New Level Of…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Tekashi69 Gets Four Years Probation In Child Sex…
 2 days ago
10.26.18
25 items
25 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids (PHOTOS)
 2 days ago
10.26.18
Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.26.18
Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch…
 2 days ago
10.26.18
The GOP’s Midterm Strategy: White Supremacy
 2 days ago
10.26.18
Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should…
 2 days ago
10.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close