It’s David Correy Day At KYS Fest [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Singer David Correy was born in Brazil but raised right here in the DMV. The artist has been all over the world, representing for Coca-Cola during the 2014 World Cup and thrilling fans all over. Now, at home to perform in from of a sold-out stage, it had to feel special for Correy to perform in front of his hometown fans.

Correy lets Angie Ange and DJ Money know what the DMV could expect on the stage and about his special day in Brazil at KYS Fest.

