What’s Next For Ari Lennox After “Whipped Cream?” [#KYSFEST Exclusive]

The DMV’s own Ari Lennox surprised the KYS Fest crowd with a dope performance of her single “Whipped Cream,” and more! So what is next with the up and coming superstar? Ari tells Little Bacon Bear what we can expect, her candid social media presence and more at KYS Fest.
