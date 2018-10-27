CLOSE
Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up For Social Justice Project

“They’re both leaders in their lanes and believe they have the power to inspire positive change in a fun and powerful way,” says a source.

Several celebrities have shown their solidarity with football player Colin Kaepernick as he fights to spread awareness about social injustice. After songstress Rihanna turned down an offer to perform at the 2019 Superbowl to display her support for Kaepernick, she has decided to take her activism efforts a step further and partner with him on a new project, Metro UK reported.

According to the news outlet, the two are going to collaborate on a project that intertwines social justice reform and music. Some believe they will create a music video to convey a powerful message about the injustices that exist within our country. “Colin was overwhelmed when he found out Rihanna turned down the Super Bowl to stand with him in his protest against anti-black violence and injustices,” a source told the news outlet. “They’re both leaders in their lanes and believe they have the power to inspire positive change in a fun and powerful way.”

It’s evident that Kaepernick’s brave decision to stay true to what he believes in despite it impacting his career, has exceeded the realm of sports and pushed this important conversation about injustice to the forefront of other areas, including fashion, entertainment and now music.

“Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,” said Kaepernick while accepting an award from Amnesty International earlier this year. “How can you stand for the national anthem of a nation that preaches and propagates, ‘freedom and justice for all,’ that is so unjust to so many of the people living there?”

The news about a potential collaboration between Rihanna and Kaepernick comes just weeks after he received the W.E.B. Du Bois medal for his kneeling protests and continued effort to bring awareness to the issues faced by the Black community.

Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up For Social Justice Project was originally published on newsone.com

