12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In A Jewish Synagogue In Pittsburgh

According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Jewish synagogue during a prayer service. When police arrived the shooter fired back at officers.
WPXI is reporting that the shooter has surrendered to authorites. We will have more as it develops
Source: WPXI Pittsburgh
