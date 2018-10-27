Tyrone Gayle, Sen. Kamala Harris’ Press Secretary, Dies At 30

The press secretary for Sen. Kamala Harris and former staffer for Hillary for America, Tyrone Oliver Gayle, passed away of colon cancer on October 25. He was only 30 years old.

Sen. Harris said in a statement, “Tyrone started with me on Day 1 in my Senate office and cared so deeply about the people we fight for every day. For Tyrone, nothing was too small to do or too big to take on. He did this work tirelessly, always with a smile or a kind gesture. And he never lost faith in our ability to do good for the people in this country. Tyrone is irreplaceable.”

Gayle was also the assistant to former Virginia governor Tim Kaine. Kaine, who officiated Gayle’s wedding to Beth Foster 6 months ago, “I preached about the unusual repetition in a line in the Lord’s Prayer: ‘give us this day our daily bread.’ Not enough for all time, just enough for today. And Tyrone lived — and shared — a life of many beautiful todays.”

Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter, “He was one of the fiercest fighters we will ever know.”

The HFA family lost Tyrone Gayle last night. He was one of the fiercest fighters we will ever know. pic.twitter.com/zhMiGJRNFu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2018

According to The Washington Post, he was diagnosed with colon cancer in March of 2016, during the presidential campaign. He was successfully treated, but the cancer returned last year.

His 31st birthday would have been Nov. 12. Gayle has been mourned on social media with the hashtag #GayleNation.

Lost my brother today. @TyroneGayle (aka The Mailman) made everyone his family. He motivated me and so many others to be better. He always delivered and would never let you down. He'll be with me everywhere, always. #GayleNation https://t.co/MGQHi5FX5c — Andy Newbold (@andynewbold88) October 26, 2018

He was a great spirit, kind and full of heart. We all admired his passion and his purpose. Thank you and all who loved him #GayleNation — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 26, 2018

My heart breaks. The world doesn’t realize it has lost a Titan and an inspiration. We love you, @TyroneGayle. We’ll always love you. #GayleNation pic.twitter.com/5mPyDs5XXC — Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison) October 26, 2018

For these next 11 days we will hustle harder, work faster, go further. This one’s for you, @TyroneGayle. #GayleNation pic.twitter.com/JhgJdklfbp — Molly Nuñez (@mollycnunez) October 26, 2018

One can’t describe @TyroneGayle and even come close to capturing his unwavering pursuit of goodness and limitless optimism, and he was the best at bringing people together. What TG gave to the world will far outlast the time he shared with us. Goodbye, my friend.#GayleNation pic.twitter.com/aWmA09iE8J — Malcom Glenn (@malcomglenn) October 26, 2018

Rest in power, Tyrone Oliver Gayle. You can donate to his GoFundMe page, here.

