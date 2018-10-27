‘If Trump Is A White Supremacist, He’s Doing A Very Good Job For Black People,’ Says ‘Young Black Conservative’

The Sunken Place Summit is taking place in Washington, D.C. and, sadly, these young people are continuing to embarrass themselves. The Young Black Leadership Summit appears to be less about conservatism and more about worshiping Trump and upholding white supremacy.
Jimmy James, 29, from Philadelphia, told The Guardian, “I don’t believe he’s a white supremacist.” He continued, “But let me say something very controversial: if he’s a white supremacist, he’s doing a very good job for Black people as far as unemployment being down, as far as being open-minded enough to open up the White House to Black people.”
This is despicable. In case Jimmy and the so-called conservatives didn’t know, Black unemployment, after inheriting a horrific economy, the Black unemployment rate for peaked at 16.8 percent in March 2010 and then fell to 7.8 percent by January 2017, Obama’s last month in office. He brought the Black unemployment rate down by 9 percent.
As far as opening “the White House to Black people,” Trump has no African-Americans in his senior staff and the only one before him was an opportunist like Omarosa who told people to “bow down” and excused his racism for 15 years. She only had an about face when she was fired.
As we reported yesterday, the crowd at the Young Black Leadership Summit was chanting “Build that wall!” and “CNN sucks!” which is seriously disgusting considering the network was attacked with mail bombs.
One man told theGrio that “Our Black-owned businesses are turning into taco stands overnight because of illegal immigrants.” See below:
The Young Black Leadership Summit was created by Candace Owens, who was anti-Trump two years ago, and Charlie Kirk with Turning Point US, which has been accused of racism by former employees of being racist.
