Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO]

It’s Homcoming time and we went ahead and gauged plenty of interests as to who has the BEST homecoming in the country. Is it SpellHouse? Is it Prairie View A&M? Is it North Carolina A&T, home of GHOE aka the Greatest Homecoming Ever? Is it Florida A&M University? Or is it Howard University? Or, is it your school and you think YOUR squad has the most lit, most memorable and most “you have to attend this homecoming event of the year?

Weigh in with your favorite HBCU homecoming to hit up!

