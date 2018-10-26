Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 10.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s Homcoming time and we went ahead and gauged plenty of interests as to who has the BEST homecoming in the country. Is it SpellHouse? Is it Prairie View A&M? Is it North Carolina A&T, home of GHOE aka the Greatest Homecoming Ever? Is it Florida A&M University? Or is it Howard University? Or, is it your school and you think YOUR squad has the most lit, most memorable and most “you have to attend this homecoming event of the year?

RELATED: 5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every Game Feel Like Homecoming

Weigh in with your favorite HBCU homecoming to hit up!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tekashi69 Gets Four Years Probation In Child Sex…
 4 hours ago
10.26.18
25 items
25 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids (PHOTOS)
 7 hours ago
10.26.18
Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO]
 8 hours ago
10.26.18
Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch…
 10 hours ago
10.26.18
The GOP’s Midterm Strategy: White Supremacy
 13 hours ago
10.26.18
Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should…
 13 hours ago
10.26.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Pisses Off The Governor With…
 21 hours ago
10.25.18
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone and the Cursed Box
 1 day ago
10.26.18
Drake In My Feelings video
KiKi, Is That You?
 1 day ago
10.26.18
CARDI B
Cardi B will NEVER make a Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
10 items
Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
Transracial? Black Teen Goes On Dr. Phil And…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
Best Andrew Gillum Debate Quotes From His Rematch…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
TBT to Y2K: These Relatable Tweets Will Totally…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven…
 2 days ago
10.25.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch…
 2 days ago
10.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close