Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch Move For DeSantis

The president's team is worried about a Florida wipeout hurting Trump's re-election campaign.

After Andrew Gillum‘s recent streak of victories in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Trump has reportedly planned to make last-ditch pleas for votes for controversial GOP candidates. Apparently, Trump’s aggressive strategy comes as his team fears a potential election wipeout with Republicans in the state that could hurt his re-election campaign.

The president will try several things to defend his buddies, Senate candidate Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, the GOP Florida gubernatorial nominee who Gillum bested in recent debates. Trump is scheduled to visit the state at least twice, sources shared with Politico. Floridians who haven’t cast absentee ballots will also receive presidential text messages, and discussions are underway about overrunning the state with robocalls from Trump.

GOP members and Trump’s administration know that Florida is a key swing state and that early voting is gaining steam. They also presumably recognize that DeSantis has been eyed as an early bet to lose the high-profile governor race by several social media users.

Both DeSantis and Scott are trailing their Democratic rivals, according to recent surveys reported by Politico.

Perhaps Trump and GOP members realize what a wipeout would mean for them, especially if Gillum, Tallahassee’s current mayor, wins the gubernatorial race. A Gillum victory, undoubtedly, would make a huge statement for candidates of color and be a celebrated win among African Americans.

As governor, Gillum would also be able to drum up support for the eventual Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential race. As the official midterm election date gets closer, Democratic efforts will likely increase to mobilize base voters.

One couple has sparked outrage over their racist, tone-deaf photos that mock the poverty and violence that Black people experience in the Democratic Republic of Congo. RELATED: Everything To Know About Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo Facebook user Cecilia Christin called out photographer John Milton and his wife for having posted insensitive staged images. "What in the fresh yt hell is this mayo encrusted bulls**t? There are literally too many things wrong, here...the audacity of the caucasity," Christin said in a post. https://www.facebook.com/itsmellslikescience/posts/10218059767185449 The images, taken last year, showed the newlyweds using the Congo as a prop in their photos. One image featured the pair being held at gunpoint on top of a volcano. Another image showed the bride on a makeshift wood bicycle surrounded by Black children in a poverty-stricken village, with the caption, "Just cruising’ thru the ghetto in Congo in a wedding dress." Social media users have slammed the photos as examples of "misery tourism." "Brought to you by the same folks who will marry on a plantation. I'm not shocked when white people so blatantly disrespect people of color, but I am shocked when others are," another Facebook user said. Here are a few reactions from Twitter users on the controversial photos.

Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch Move For DeSantis was originally published on newsone.com

