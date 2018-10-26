Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch Move For DeSantis

After Andrew Gillum‘s recent streak of victories in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Trump has reportedly planned to make last-ditch pleas for votes for controversial GOP candidates. Apparently, Trump’s aggressive strategy comes as his team fears a potential election wipeout with Republicans in the state that could hurt his re-election campaign.

The president will try several things to defend his buddies, Senate candidate Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, the GOP Florida gubernatorial nominee who Gillum bested in recent debates. Trump is scheduled to visit the state at least twice, sources shared with Politico. Floridians who haven’t cast absentee ballots will also receive presidential text messages, and discussions are underway about overrunning the state with robocalls from Trump.

GOP members and Trump’s administration know that Florida is a key swing state and that early voting is gaining steam. They also presumably recognize that DeSantis has been eyed as an early bet to lose the high-profile governor race by several social media users.

The White House is mounting a political rescue mission in Florida, fearing a wipeout in the key swing state next month could damage Trump’s reelection hopes https://t.co/O6DuOQKimd — POLITICO (@politico) October 26, 2018

Both DeSantis and Scott are trailing their Democratic rivals, according to recent surveys reported by Politico.

Perhaps Trump and GOP members realize what a wipeout would mean for them, especially if Gillum, Tallahassee’s current mayor, wins the gubernatorial race. A Gillum victory, undoubtedly, would make a huge statement for candidates of color and be a celebrated win among African Americans.

As governor, Gillum would also be able to drum up support for the eventual Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential race. As the official midterm election date gets closer, Democratic efforts will likely increase to mobilize base voters.

