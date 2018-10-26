CLOSE
Black Teen Left With Bald Spots And First-Degree Burns After Bully Sets Her Hair On Fire

Confidence and Attitude; Young African Girl Looking at camera portrait

Source: wilpunt / Getty

A 13-year-old Black teen is traumatized after bullies set her hair on fire leaving her with bald spots and first-degree burns.

According to CBS Philly, Nevaeh was two blocks away from her school Samuel Gompers when a fellow student set her hair on fire.

“When it happened, I panicked real fast, because I thought I was going to die because it burned my hair so fast,” Nevaeh told the local news station. Nevaeh sprang into action and pat the flames with her hand while her classmates looked on laughing.

“The doctor told me her hairstyle saved her life,” Tanya Robinson, Nevaeh’s mother, said. “Had it been different, she might not be here.”

Nevaeh had been wearing a scarf to cover the two inch bald spot in the front of her head. Her mother is calling for the expulsion of the student who committed the horrific crime.

The Philadelphia School District said this in a statement,

“We cannot comment on specific instances of school discipline, however this type of violence is unacceptable. School District did follow its policy and procedure on this matter.”

This isn’t the first incident Nevaeh experienced bullying. Two years ago, a bully broke her finger.

Despite the heinous act, Nevaeh’s spirits can’t be broken. She’s using her platform to raise awareness about bullying.

Watch the heartbreaking video, here.

Black Teen Left With Bald Spots And First-Degree Burns After Bully Sets Her Hair On Fire was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

