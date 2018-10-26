CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Former ‘My Wife Kids’ Star Parker McKenna Posey Beaten By Boyfriend, Left With Black Eye & Bruises

0 reads
Leave a comment
Republic Records And Cadillac Host VMA After-Party At Tao Restaurant - Red Carpet

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Parker McKenna Posey, known for her adorable role on the beloved sitcom My Wife And Kids, was reportedly beaten by her boyfriend Chris Sails.

The couple, who often flaunt their love on social media, made headlines after Sails was arrested over a domestic violence incident that occurred in September. TheShadeRoom.com obtained a “summary of facts” from the Houston Police Department that detailed what went down during the vicious event.

Parker reportedly told police Sails strangled her and punched her in the face several times, leaving her with a black eye. Sails reportedly banged her head against the concrete to the point she thought she was “going to die.” She suffered multiple abrasions all over her body.

According to reports, Sails got upset after seeing a DM from another man in Parker’s phone. She reportedly told police this wasn’t the first time he had gotten physical with her.

Photos from the incident hit social media months ago, but the story wasn’t then confirmed.

Parker was granted a restraining order against the social media singer and police found probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of assault.

Parker has yet to make comment about the incident.

RELATED STORIES:

Listen To Black Women: What Can We Do To Combat Domestic Violence In The Black Community?

Grand Jury Indicts Fabolous For Past Domestic Violence Incident Against Emily B

Former ‘My Wife Kids’ Star Parker McKenna Posey Beaten By Boyfriend, Left With Black Eye & Bruises was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
25 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids (PHOTOS)
 2 hours ago
10.26.18
The GOP’s Midterm Strategy: White Supremacy
 8 hours ago
10.26.18
Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should…
 8 hours ago
10.26.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Pisses Off The Governor With…
 16 hours ago
10.25.18
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone and the Cursed Box
 23 hours ago
10.26.18
Drake In My Feelings video
KiKi, Is That You?
 1 day ago
10.26.18
CARDI B
Cardi B will NEVER make a Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
10 items
Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
Transracial? Black Teen Goes On Dr. Phil And…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
Best Andrew Gillum Debate Quotes From His Rematch…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
TBT to Y2K: These Relatable Tweets Will Totally…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven…
 1 day ago
10.25.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch…
 2 days ago
10.24.18
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
 2 days ago
10.24.18
Game Over? Megyn Kelly’s Advertisers Targeted After Her…
 2 days ago
10.24.18
Nonstop: The 9 Best Drake B-Side Tracks
 2 days ago
10.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close