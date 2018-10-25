CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Transracial? Black Teen Goes On Dr. Phil And Proclaims She’s White

2 reads
Leave a comment

Some episodes of Dr. Phill are hard to believe. Remember, it’s the show where we got the “Catch Me Outside” girl. But his latest episode may have given birth to somebody even more crazy than her!

The self-help guru opened his show up to Treasure, one of the more “unique” guests he’s ever had on the show. Why is she unique? Because Treasure believes she’s 100% white. W-H-I-T-E. The gag? She’s black as can be! It’s a reverse Rachel Dolezal.

The 16-year-old denies having a wide nose, chemically relaxed hair and gapped teeth but there it is, front and center. To make matters even worse (or more hilarious), she believes that her body is on par with Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian! Her rationale for all of this? That she “thinks and acts like white people,” that she “looks like white people” and is “completely and utterly better” than black people.

After Dr. Phil tried to break down why the teen was acting the way she was, he introduced Spirit, a licensed therapist and life coach to weigh in on her behavior.

“We have issues around culture, we have issues around class, we have issues around racial identity, and we have issues around self-esteem,” Spirit said. “It’s not that she hates black people; it’s that she hates herself, and she wants her old life back.”

Here’s hoping the child gets some help.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Transracial? Black Teen Goes On Dr. Phil And Proclaims She’s White was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone and the Cursed Box
 2 hours ago
10.25.18
Drake In My Feelings video
KiKi, Is That You?
 4 hours ago
10.25.18
CARDI B
Cardi B will NEVER make a Nicki Minaj…
 4 hours ago
10.25.18
10 items
Social Media Disowns Michael Avenatti After He Says…
 4 hours ago
10.25.18
Transracial? Black Teen Goes On Dr. Phil And…
 8 hours ago
10.25.18
Best Andrew Gillum Debate Quotes From His Rematch…
 10 hours ago
10.25.18
TBT to Y2K: These Relatable Tweets Will Totally…
 11 hours ago
10.25.18
Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven…
 12 hours ago
10.25.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch…
 21 hours ago
10.24.18
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Game Over? Megyn Kelly’s Advertisers Targeted After Her…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Nonstop: The 9 Best Drake B-Side Tracks
 1 day ago
10.24.18
The ‘Flaunt Your Wealth’ Challenge Has Chinese Millennials…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Andrew Gillium’s Second Debate Against Ron DeSantis Takes…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Happy Birthday Drake! Drake’s Top 5 Songs Of…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close