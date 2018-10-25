White Supremacist Who Targeted And Killed 2 Black People In Cold Blood Is Arrested Peacefully

Two Black people were killed in calculated shootings by a white supremacist on Wednesday in Kentucky before the shooter was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was the latest white gunman to avoid any semblance of police brutality after being accused of murdering Black people in cold blood.

The shooting took place in broad daylight in a grocery store and its parking lot Jeffersontown, a suburb of Louisville.

“Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said late Wednesday afternoon that a man walked into the busy Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway, and fired multiple shots at a man,” local news outlet WAVE 3 News reported. “The shooter then walked outside and fired more shots at a woman.”

The suspect, identified as Gregory Alan Bush, was confronted by an armed man in the parking lot, which is how investigators soon learned about the alleged motivation behind the shootings.

“One witness told WAVE 3 News that the shooter at one point said ‘whites don’t kill whites,’ the TV station reported.

Despite all the damning evidence and accusations from witnesses, Bush, a 51-year-old white man, was amazingly arrested without incident. Even more amazing, Bush was charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of felony wanton endangerment — not a hate crime.

The people who were killed were not immediately identified.

Aside from the hate crime part, the scene was reminiscent of the Charleston church shooting in 2016, when avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof walked into a historic Black house of worship and shot and killed nine people. In that case, police arrested him gently and reportedly even served him Burger King while in custody.

Meanwhile, police continue to kill unarmed Black people with impunity. Just last month a white police officer entered an innocent Black man’s apartment and shot him to death in Dallas. The officer, whose arrest was delayed by days to afford her time to scrub her social media accounts and relocate, was only charged with manslaughter instead of murder.

White Supremacist Who Targeted And Killed 2 Black People In Cold Blood Is Arrested Peacefully was originally published on newsone.com