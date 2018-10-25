Cardi B will NEVER make a Nicki Minaj Diss Song

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Cardi B has spoken out about never making a diss song specifically towards Nicki Minaj, and reiterates that “It was never my thing,” she says.” The way that I came up, it was never about dissing nobody. I still feel like I don’t need to diss anybody for nothing. I’m not the type of person to put things on wax. That’s not me. I have a short temper. That’s like doing things that I don’t stand for. “I don’t like when people be subbing me, so why would I be subbing you on music? That’s just not my thing. Any problem that I ever have, I always address people face to face.”
We all know that Cardi B is not lying when she says that she will always address people face to face! Thats why we love Cardi, always keeping it real!
Source: Hip Hop DX
