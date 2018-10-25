Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven Figure Pay Day To Share First Photo Of Baby Kulture

Cardi B is letting the world know that some people have attempted to pay her HIGH dollars for the first photos of her three-month old daughter, Kulture.

In a new interview with Beats 1, Cardi says that she’s received horrible threats numerous times in recent months and has had to hire a private investigator to track down who has been sending “disgusting” text messages to her phone. “I get so many disgusting text messages, I had to hire a private investigator to figure out who sends me this sh*t,” she says.

Despite that, she and Offset have maintained that they don’t want baby Kulture to be seen. “Me and my husband..We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” Cardi said before adding “I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures].”

She also revealed that the “Money” single that arrived Tuesday was a leftover from her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. “The plan was always to drop a bonus, but I didn’t think I was gonna be so busy doing back and forth things after giving birth,” she said before alluding to the idea of dropping some of the songs that didn’t make the album next year. “December or January. It’s songs that I think are really good that didn’t make the album.”

