How Multiple Personalities Can Lead To 1.9 Million Instagram Followers [Exclusive Interview]

News & Gossip
| 10.24.18
Vena E

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Vena E is a instagram goddess! She’s beautiful, funny, and has almost 2 million followers on the Gram. But how in the world did she build up such a strong following? Vena E sits down with Reec to talk about her recent success and what if took to build a following so big. She thinks it has to do with her multiple personalities lol. She also discusses her Wild N’ Out career. Check the video below…

How Multiple Personalities Can Lead To 1.9 Million Instagram Followers [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

