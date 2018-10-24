Happy Birthday Drake! Drake’s Top 5 Songs Of 2018

Entertainment News
October’s very own, Drake aka Aubrey Graham celebrates his 32nd birthday on October 24th. Drake has had a very successful career thus far. This year has been especially great to drake with a new album and tour. Here are some of Drake’s best songs from 2018.

  1. In My Feelings ft. The City Girls 

2. Nice For What 

3. God’s Plan 

4. I’m Upset 

5. Nonstop 

 

