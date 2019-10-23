Halloween Bash (CONTEST RULES)

KBFB HALLOWEEN BASH – $1,000 BEST COSTUME CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The KBFB Halloween Bash $1,000 Best Costume Contest (“Contest”) will begin at 9:00pm CST on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and end at 11:59pm CST on Saturday, October 27, 2019 (“Contest Period”). This Contest will be conducted on-site at Pryme Bar 10333 Technology Blvd W, Dallas, TX 75220. One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded $1,000.00 in the form of a check. See below for further details.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of KBFB-FM (“Station”) who are legal U.S. residents residing within the Dallas, TX metropolitan area and are 21 years of age or older, will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest, entrants must do the following:

1. There will be a non-refundable entry fee to attend the KBFB Halloween Bash at Pryme Bar on October 26, 2019.

2. While attending the Halloween Bash (“Event”) at Pryme Bar 10333 Technology Blvd W, Dallas, TX 75220, attendees interested in participating in the Costume Contest must complete and submit a Contest registration form that will be available from Station and venue personnel.

3. Participants must enter their name, address, phone number (that is capable of receiving text messages), email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, on the registration form. Participants must also sign and submit a waiver stating that they were made aware of the Contest rules by Station promotions staff.

4. Contest participants must register between the hours of 9pm and 11pm during the Event. All entries must be received by 11:00pm local time on Saturday October 26, 2019, or they will be void.

5. One entry per person during the Contest Period.

6. After completing the registration process, qualified entrants will be eligible for a chance to win.

7. Submitted entries must be “family friendly”, appropriate for all audiences, and must meet the below-listed Entry Requirements.

8. Upon submitting their completed entry form, registered participants will each be given a number (1 – 40) and a wrist band identifying them as a contestant. The maximum number of contest participants will be forty (40).

9. Participants must submit a photograph of themselves in their Halloween costume. Participants must have their assigned number visible in their photographic submission. With permission from the Contest participants, Station personnel will also take photos of the contestants to post to the Station’s Instagram site.

10. Contest participants must have a photo of their costume submission posted to the Station’s Instagram profile for the voting period. Participants must tag the photo with the Station’s Instagram name @979thebeat and include the hashtag #979Halloween.

11. Each contestant’s photograph will be posted to the Station’s Instagram account (@979thebeat) for public voting.

12. The Voting Period will begin at 9:00pm CST on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and will end at 11:59pm CST on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Voting will be open to the public via Instagram “likes.”

13. The four (4) participants with the highest number of likes will be declared as finalists for the on-site Contest. Finalists will be contacted by phone (via text message) and instructed to report to the main staging area for the Grand Prize drawing.

14. Determination of the Grand Prize winner will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Participants must be present to win. If a contestant is not present at the time of finalist notification, another entrant will be selected at random from among the remaining entries, and notified.

15. The four (4) finalists will be instructed to get on stage at a designated time. One (1) grand prize winner will be determined from among the finalists through audience participation. The finalist receiving the loudest applause (detected through a sound meter) will be declared the grand prize winner.

16. Any registration information and/or submissions provided by participants for purposes of this Contest will be disclosed to the Station and Radio One of Texas II, LLC (“Company”), and not to Instagram.

17. This Contest is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

18. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station and / or Contest sponsor.

19. Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station, located at 13760 Noel Rd, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75240, to claim their prize.

20. All winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided in the registration form.

21. All decisions made by Station and Company management regarding any aspect of this Contest are final.

22. By uploading a submission and entering this Contest, each participant represents and warrants to be bound by these Official Rules, and that they are authorized to and have the rights to submit the content within the entry.

Entry Requirements:

• Entries may not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate in the Station’s sole discretion.

• Entries must not contain any profanity, obscene language, lewd or sexual content or references.

• Submissions may not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy

• Entries must be produced and solely owned by the contestant (or parent/legal guardian) submitting the entry

• Entries must not contain commercial products (e.g., clothing, toys, food) and/or their trademarks, brands, logos or endorsements

• Entries must be unpublished and not have been submitted in other competitions

• Submissions must not contain: derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others

• If additional individuals are featured in the entry, each entrant warrants and represents that the entrant has obtained permission from each person who appears in the submission

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Contest is open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Dallas, TX metropolitan area who are 21 years of age or older as of the commencement date of the Contest.

2. Employees of the Station, the Company, their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Dallas, TX metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest. For purposes of this Contest, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

3. Unless otherwise stated, participants may only win once during this Contest.

4. Persons who have won a prize in another Contest or promotion of any kind from the Company within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Company during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

The following prize elements will be awarded:

One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded the following: $1,000.00. All cash prizes will be awarded in the form of a check.

1. Transportation to and from the event venue, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner.

2. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. Station is not responsible for replacing tickets in the event of show cancellations as a result of weather, promoter or performer. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

3. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

4. Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, prize must be claimed at the offices of the Station, located at 13760 Noel Rd, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75240 by no later than 5:00 pm on December 2, 2019 or the prize will be forfeited.

5. The prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner.

6. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is unavailable.

7. All Contest winners must sign and date liability release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so may result in winner forfeiting the prize.

8. The Station, the Company, and its affiliates and promotional partners shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

9. If for any reason a Contest winner decides not to accept the prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be at the discretion of the Contest administrator and / or Contest sponsor if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

10. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he / she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Contest Period.

5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and may be required to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Contest sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Contest.

6. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

7. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any contestant to complete or continue a telephone call, or internet registration due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries. In addition, the Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for lost, misdirected, mutilated, illegible or incomplete contest entries. Once submitted, entries become the property of the Station and will not be returned.

8. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Contest rules are not followed. Contest void if prohibited by law.

9. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Company reserves the right to make changes in these Contest rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

10. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

11. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Contest, including; cancellation of the Contest as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner a comparable prize(s) in lieu of the prize originally awarded.

12. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station and the Company reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole discretion.

13. Copies of Contest rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 13760 Noel Rd, Suite 1100, Dallas, TX 75240.

