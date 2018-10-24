The Legendary Al Roker Lays Into The Clueless Megyn Kelly On Race

Al Roker is a legend at NBC and has been with the network since 1978. He has seen them come and go, and we all can’t wait for the moment when Megyn Kelly joins those who have left. Fortunately, Roker had some choice words for the overpaid television host who sees nothing wrong with blackface.

On the “Today Show” this morning, Roker said, “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.” He continued, “I’m old enough to have lived through ‘Amos and Andy,’ where you had white people in black face playing black characters, magnifying the worst stereotypes about black people and that’s what the big problem is.” He added, “It goes back to the 1930s when Warner Oland played Charlie Chan, it’s not right.”

Charlie Chan was a racist character played by several white actors, including Oland, that used the worst stereotypes to depict Asian people.

See Al Roker’s comments below:

Al Roker on Megyn Kelly’s blackface apology: “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.” pic.twitter.com/nt7YhCRU18 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2018

Well, this is what NBC gets for cutting Tamron Hall and Al Roker’s hour to bring on former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Sadly, Kelly’s racist comment will have no affect on her show. She can continue with her insanely low rating and still get paid way more than she deserves. She is reportedly the highest paid person at NBC News.

