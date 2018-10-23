White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey Sounds

A representative for Andrew Gillum spoke out Tuesday against a White supremacist website’s racist robocall referring to the candidate as a “negro” and “monkey.”

“These disgusting, abhorrent robocalls represent a continuation of the ugliest, most divisive campaign in Florida’s history,” Geoff Burgan told The Huffington Post after Gillum’s acclaimed performance during Sunday night’s debate. “We would hope that these calls, and the dangerous people who are behind them, are not given anymore attention than they already have been.”

An actor, presumably hired or associated with the Neo-Nazi website The Road To Power, pretended to be Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate during the call. The actor spoke in an exaggerated stereotypical Black southern voice over music from the minstrel era and “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” a TV sitcom that perpetuated several racist tropes about Black people in the 1950s. The person is heard saying, “Well hello there. I is the Negro Andrew Gillum, and I be asking you to make me governor of this here state of Florida.”

A screeching monkey sound is also heard on the horrific robocall, which circulated on Tuesday.

The robocall refers to Andrew Gillum as a "negro" and a “monkey.” https://t.co/T1Opyvc1nw — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) October 23, 2018

The ad veers into more terrible territory when the actor describes Gillum’s health care plan as “quite cheap” because “he’ll just give chicken feet to people as medicine.” The call also mentions that Jewish voters will support Gillum because Jews are “the ones that been putting Negroes in charge over the white folk, just like they done after the Civil War.”

After the call ends, a disclaimer points out that The Road To Power website and podcast’s name is responsible for the ad. The Idaho-based group has a history of making racist robocalls, including those previously made against Gillum in August as well as in several other states such as Oregon and Virginia.

As to whether Ron DeSantis has anything to do with the racist robocall, his camp fiercely denied any connection and denounced the ad in a statement. DeSantis, however, had blown a racist dog whistle with his comment advising Florida voters not to “monkey up” the election by voting for Gillum.

SEE ALSO:

Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers Watch White Movies?

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey Sounds was originally published on newsone.com