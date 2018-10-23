CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

Source: John Parra / Getty

The wait is over. Cardi B dropped new artwork for her single Money and #BlackTwitter can’t contain their reactions.

Cardi teased the single on Monday but released it early after receiving an overwhelming response to the iconic visuals.

To #BardiGang’s surprise, Cardi dropped the uptempo track, today, which was produced by J White Did It, the same maestro behind her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow and I Like It Like That.

Fans were beyond ecstatic with the new material and took to Twitter to express their joy. Check out what #BlackTwitter had to say about money below.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds

Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj?

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

22 photos Launch gallery

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Continue reading Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
9 Things We Learned from The 85 South…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
5 Blackity Black Issues ‘Black Lightning’ Brings To…
 7 hours ago
10.23.18
Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views…
 8 hours ago
10.23.18
Roman Reigns Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With…
 9 hours ago
10.23.18
Things Are Heating Up Between Wiz Khalifa &…
 9 hours ago
10.23.18
Ariana Grande Posts A Throwback Video of Her…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Law Degree Holder Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Get Why…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
16 items
Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released…
 11 hours ago
10.23.18
Fabolous Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Abuse Charges,…
 11 hours ago
10.23.18
Cardi B Is Back WIth “Money” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 hours ago
10.23.18
Nicki Minaj & Beyonce
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Sued Over Use of Sample
 12 hours ago
10.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close