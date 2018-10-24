CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

9 Things We Learned from The 85 South Show on The Breakfast Club

The 'Wild 'N Out' alumni don't let an opportunity for a joke to pass them by on the morning show.

2 reads
Leave a comment

MTV’s Wild ‘N Out might be known as the Nick Cannon show but the improv comedy series has developed a few stars in their own right, namely DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean.

Though they’ve come up as individual comics they’ve recently came together to form the threesome known as The 85 South Show. An internet/traveling show, The 85 South Show has been building a core following thanks to the talents of the aforementioned comedians.

Today (Oct. 23), the three jokers checked into The Breakfast Club where they clowned around every chance they got while giving listeners some insight into how they go about their lives.

Touching on topics from sex to why Karlous Miller thinks he got fired from Wild N’ Out, the interview was all kinds of comedy.

Here are the 9 things we learned from DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller on The Breakfast Club.

 

1. Whose Idea Was It?

DC and Chico say that forming the 85 South Show was actually Miller’s idea. Being that they hung out regardless he felt they should take their conversations on the road and make a show of it.

9 Things We Learned from The 85 South Show on The Breakfast Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
9 Things We Learned from The 85 South…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
5 Blackity Black Issues ‘Black Lightning’ Brings To…
 7 hours ago
10.23.18
Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views…
 8 hours ago
10.23.18
Roman Reigns Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With…
 9 hours ago
10.23.18
Things Are Heating Up Between Wiz Khalifa &…
 9 hours ago
10.23.18
Ariana Grande Posts A Throwback Video of Her…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Law Degree Holder Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Get Why…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
16 items
Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…
 10 hours ago
10.23.18
Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released…
 11 hours ago
10.23.18
Fabolous Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Abuse Charges,…
 11 hours ago
10.23.18
Cardi B Is Back WIth “Money” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 hours ago
10.23.18
Nicki Minaj & Beyonce
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Sued Over Use of Sample
 12 hours ago
10.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close