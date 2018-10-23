Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter: Follow @hot1041

So far in 2018, there have been 47 artists who signed music deals (record, distribution, etc). Check out the list below.

*Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as new artists are signed or discovered.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS) 16 photos Launch gallery 16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS) 1. Beyonce Source:WENN 1 of 16 2. Amber Rose Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Blac Chyna Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Trina Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Rita Ora Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Cardi B Source:WENN 7 of 16 8. Chloe x Halle Source:WENN 8 of 16 9. Lady Gaga Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Taraji P. Henson Source:WENN 10 of 16 11. Kim Kardashian Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Rihanna Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Chrissy Teigen Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Keyshia Ka'oir Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Hazel-E Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading 16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS) 16 Celebrities Who Love See-Through Fashion (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

Damon Dash: It’s More Than Just Being Tech Savvy [VIDEO]

Dear White [And Black] People: Here’s Why Blackface Will Never Be ‘OK’

‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Just Pulled Off The Best Marketing Ploy To Get People To Listen To Her Mixtape

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims Telling Their Sides

BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot [Photos]

Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early Voting Suppression Efforts

2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed

Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released Her New Single “Money”

Fabolous Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Abuse Charges, Will Likely Get A Plea Deal

Activist Wants ‘Distorted’ And ‘Shameful Image’ Of Martin Luther King Jr. Gone

2018 Record Deals: See Who Got Signed was originally published on hot1041stl.com