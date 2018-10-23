French Montana and Becky G Hit The Strip Club

French Montana collects bags and hits the strip club because…life as a rapper. Also, singer Becky G came along to live the life.
It all went down last Friday night (Oct. 19).
Reports Page Six:
Bronx rapper Montana played at Stage 48 in Hell’s Kitchen for LG’s new V40 ThinQ smartphones — with Becky G as a surprise.
Churros and chocolate-covered strawberries, plus drinks with blinking light-up ice cubes, were served before the duo headed to a VIP area, where Montana kept on his Gucci jacket with fur trim.
After over an hour partying with pals, Montana exited with his entourage and was later spotted at 2 a.m. at FlashDancers Downtown, formerly known as New York Dolls.
Becky performed her hit song “Mayores” at the request of the club’s star-struck strippers, we hear.
Hey, you gotta give the people what they want, right?
