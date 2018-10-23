Fabolous Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Abuse Charges, Will Likely Get A Plea Deal

After a tumultuous few months it looks like Fabolous will be pleading out of the domestic abuse charges he caught when he got into it with his baby mama Emily B and her father.

Bossip is reporting that the Brooklyn rapper might actually be in position to dodge the possible 20-year sentence he’s currently facing. Appearing at Bergen County Superior Court with his lawyer on Monday (October 22), Fabolous entered a “not guilty” plea before a prosecutor reached out to his lawyer and let them know they were willing to make a deal. Under the proposed deal the “Big Chain” rapper would have to plea to one count of felony brandishing and threatening a domestic violence victim with scissors and in return he could forego any prison time whatsoever.

That sounds like a pretty good deal for someone accused of punching out his wifey’s teeth and threatening to clap her and her father a few weeks later.

Still though even that wasn’t enough to deter Emily B from forgiving Fabolous and apparently marrying him last week in a small ceremony in New Jersey.

Now word yet on what kind of discipline Fab would be facing under the proposed deal but the judge has made it clear that he doesn’t qualify for the slap on the wrist known as Pre Trial Intervention, which would’ve likely led to six months of domestic violence prevention classes.

