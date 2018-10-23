CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot [Photos]

Brave all the elements in hypebeast style.

3 reads
Leave a comment
BAPE X UNDEFEATED TIMBERLAND BOOT

Source: BAPE / UNDEFEATED / TIMBERLAND / BAPE / UNDEFEATED / TIMBERLAND

New Yorkers have new fashion goals for this winter. A limited-edition construction boot is on the way.

Street wear giants BAPE and Undefeated have collaborated on a new limited edition release. The result is a custom Timberland wheat 6″ Inch classic boot with detailing that reflects both brands.

BAPE X UNDEFEATED TIMBERLAND BOOT

Source: BAPE / UNDEFEATED / TIMBERLAND / BAPE / UNDEFEATED / TIMBERLAND

As Sneaker News reports A Bathing Ape’s signature camouflage print is embossed on the upper panel. Also the tongue label gets a white and black treatment with all three logos featured. Additionally BAPE and Undefeated share co-branding on the insole. The biggest point of difference though is the extra laces; which are also in camo.

BAPE X UNDEFEATED TIMBERLAND BOOT

Source: BAPE / UNDEFEATED / TIMBERLAND / BAPE / UNDEFEATED / TIMBERLAND

The BAPE x Undefeated Timberland 6″ boot will be available Saturday, October 27 on the Undefeated site. These will carry a price of $220.00 but expect them to sell out quickly.

Photo: BAPE / Undefeated / Timberland

BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
16 items
Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
Folks Are Pushing Back Against Increasing GOP Early…
 3 hours ago
10.23.18
Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released…
 4 hours ago
10.23.18
Fabolous Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Abuse Charges,…
 4 hours ago
10.23.18
Nicki Minaj & Beyonce
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Sued Over Use of Sample
 5 hours ago
10.23.18
GOP Plan To Shame Stacey Abrams For Burning…
 6 hours ago
10.23.18
Niecy Nash Stars In Hilarious Satire About A…
 6 hours ago
10.23.18
Yuhhh, Hoo! The #DJTakeoff Challenge Has All The…
 7 hours ago
10.23.18
Lakeith Stanfield Wanted To Let That Thang Swang…
 7 hours ago
10.23.18
Tracy Chapman Sues Nicki Minaj For Unauthorized Sample
 8 hours ago
10.23.18
French Montana and Becky G Hit The Strip…
 8 hours ago
10.23.18
29 items
Dem A Bleach? : #LHHATL Star Spice Looks…
 16 hours ago
10.22.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn…
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court Dissent Paves The Way…
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close