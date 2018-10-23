BAPE & Undefeated Remix The Timberland Construction Boot [Photos]

New Yorkers have new fashion goals for this winter. A limited-edition construction boot is on the way.

Street wear giants BAPE and Undefeated have collaborated on a new limited edition release. The result is a custom Timberland wheat 6″ Inch classic boot with detailing that reflects both brands.

As Sneaker News reports A Bathing Ape’s signature camouflage print is embossed on the upper panel. Also the tongue label gets a white and black treatment with all three logos featured. Additionally BAPE and Undefeated share co-branding on the insole. The biggest point of difference though is the extra laces; which are also in camo.

The BAPE x Undefeated Timberland 6″ boot will be available Saturday, October 27 on the Undefeated site. These will carry a price of $220.00 but expect them to sell out quickly.

Photo: BAPE / Undefeated / Timberland

