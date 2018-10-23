Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released Her New Single “Money”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B is back with her first single since the birth of her daughter, and she’s talking that talk heavy! The song is called “Money”.

On Instagram, she teased that the song would be coming out Thursday, but looks like she had some change of heart and the song just hit the net a few minutes ago.

Cardi is already sitting on top of the charts with her feature with Maroon 5, and 2 other singles in the top 50, and by the sounds of this one, we’re sure to see it doing major numbers really soon.

Let us know of social media of what you think of the new record!

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

8 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

Continue reading Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

[caption id="attachment_766495" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Splash News[/caption] It’s no secret, New York Fashion Week didn’t go as expected for rising star Cardi B. So, the “Be Careful” rapper is spending her time at Paris Fashion Week wisely. Check out the gallery to see her serve looks in the City of Love, alongside stars like Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, and more.

Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released Her New Single “Money” was originally published on boomphilly.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released…
 41 mins ago
10.23.18
Nicki Minaj & Beyonce
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Sued Over Use of Sample
 2 hours ago
10.23.18
Yuhhh, Hoo! The #DJTakeoff Challenge Has All The…
 4 hours ago
10.23.18
29 items
Dem A Bleach? : #LHHATL Star Spice Looks…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court Dissent Paves The Way…
 15 hours ago
10.22.18
WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Kayne West Gave $73,540 to Amara Enyia
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B’s ASMR
 19 hours ago
10.22.18
A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here…
 22 hours ago
10.22.18
No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark…
 22 hours ago
10.22.18
Ty Dolla $ign @ 97.9 The Beat
Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Just Dropped a…
 23 hours ago
10.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close