Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released Her New Single “Money”

Cardi B is back with her first single since the birth of her daughter, and she’s talking that talk heavy! The song is called “Money”.

On Instagram, she teased that the song would be coming out Thursday, but looks like she had some change of heart and the song just hit the net a few minutes ago.

Cardi is already sitting on top of the charts with her feature with Maroon 5, and 2 other singles in the top 50, and by the sounds of this one, we’re sure to see it doing major numbers really soon.

Let us know of social media of what you think of the new record!

