CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Sued Over Use of Sample

9 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne 'I Am Still Music' Tour - April 1, 2011

Source: Paul Warner / Getty

Tracy Chapman wasn’t that hard to find after all. The “Fast Car” singer is suing Nicki Minaj for using an unauthorized sample.

Reportedly, Minaj’s people did reach out to Chapman for permission to use her song “Baby Can I Hold You” for the Queens rapper’s tune “Sorry,” featuring Nas. However, Chapman basically said, “Nah.”

TMZ reports that Minaj’s reps reached out in June 2018 with multiple requests to license “Baby Can I Hold You,” which were all denied. In early August, Minaj even pinned her new album’s delay on trying to find Chapman.

But then Nicki Minaj’s “Sorry,” which got nixed from the Queen album, made its way onto the radio, with Funkmaster Flex playing it on Hot 97 and The Breakfast Club also giving it a spin on Power 105.

The song’s radio play, which led to the Internets grabbing the tune and reposting it online, is referenced in Chapman’s lawsuit, which seeks an order prohibiting Minaj from ever releasing the song as well as financial compensation.

Looks and sounds like Chapman has Minaj dead to rights on this one.

via HipHopWired

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Altercation at NYFW Has Twitter In Shambles
23 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , nicki minaj sued , tracy chapman , tracy chapman sue nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Change Of Heart – Cardi B Just Released…
 41 mins ago
10.23.18
Nicki Minaj & Beyonce
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Sued Over Use of Sample
 2 hours ago
10.23.18
Yuhhh, Hoo! The #DJTakeoff Challenge Has All The…
 4 hours ago
10.23.18
29 items
Dem A Bleach? : #LHHATL Star Spice Looks…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court Dissent Paves The Way…
 15 hours ago
10.22.18
WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 17 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Kayne West Gave $73,540 to Amara Enyia
 18 hours ago
10.22.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B’s ASMR
 19 hours ago
10.22.18
A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here…
 22 hours ago
10.22.18
No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark…
 22 hours ago
10.22.18
Ty Dolla $ign @ 97.9 The Beat
Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Just Dropped a…
 23 hours ago
10.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close