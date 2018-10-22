Calling All Our NYC Naturalistas: Join Us At The Tresses And Dresses Bridal Soireé

When you are a naturalista, your wedding day hair can be a complicated decision. How can you upgrade your teeny weeny afro for your big day? Should you do an updo and add hair or give the people elaborate braids? If you want to wear it straight, how can you make sure it lasts and you don’t revert mid-reception?

If you have these questions and more, we have you covered. Come join us at Tresses and Dresses! This is an exclusive event open to a small audience (to make sure YOU get everything you need) that will Tresses and Dresses is an event in partnership with BlackBride.com and TresseNoire. If you or your friend is getting married in the next year, then you need to be at this event! We’re giving away two tickets to one of our amazing readers! Here’s where you can enter to win.

TressNoire is an on-demand app focused on black hair and beauty. We’ll be working with them to answer your questions and demo’ing natural hair looks and makeup on our Facebook Live. You won’t want to miss! If you don’t live in New York City, you can tune in on Saturday and join us (we’ll be answering your questions too).

Your dress is also the other most important asset of your day, if you are looking for new designers, inspiration, and even the dress for your big day…this event is for you. We’ll have a fashion show illustrating all the on-trend and classic gowns and dresses.

We loveeee Issa Rae’s innovative natural hairstyles for her red carpet events and appearances. Felicia Leatherwood will be doing a live natural hair demo and talk. Our sister site, Madame Noire will also be having a relationship conversation with a 40-year-old bride. We’ll be talking marriage and relationships, waiting for the right love, and more.

We hope that you can join us! You can buy tickets here.

Enter to win two tickets here.

