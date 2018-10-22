CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo & Chris Paul Suspended For Fades & Fisticuffs

Brandon Ingram was clearly about that life.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty

You knew this was coming. LA Lakers Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul have all be suspended for their part in an on-court brawl. 

If you missed it (plus hilarious commentary):

It all went down, and was thoroughly discussed on Twitter, during LeBron James’ home debut as a Laker on Saturday night (Oct. 20).

Ingram has been suspended 4 games, Rondo 3 games and CP3 will be off for 2 games, all without pay.

Per the NBA:

Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden. Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.

Rondo disputes that he spit on Paul, maintaining that he couldn’t have done so since he was wearing his mouthpiece.

Needless to say, the conspiracy theories and debates are ongoing.

Photo: Getty

Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo & Chris Paul Suspended For Fades & Fisticuffs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Terrance Williams Accused Of Assaulting IG…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Kayne West Gave $73,540 to Amara Enyia
 4 hours ago
10.22.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B’s ASMR
 4 hours ago
10.22.18
A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here…
 7 hours ago
10.22.18
No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark…
 7 hours ago
10.22.18
Ty Dolla $ign @ 97.9 The Beat
Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Just Dropped a…
 8 hours ago
10.22.18
Ella Mai
Ella Mai’s Making a ‘Trip’ Back to the…
 8 hours ago
10.22.18
36 items
Old Headass Tweets Have Twitter Debating About Canceling…
 10 hours ago
10.22.18
19 items
Torpedo Head Killer Rae Carruth Goes Free, Twitter…
 10 hours ago
10.22.18
10 items
Andrew Gillum, Ayanna Pressley: Candidates Of Color On…
 10 hours ago
10.22.18
Cassie: “F*ck These Hoes”
 11 hours ago
10.22.18
Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row - Arrivals - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week
‘Goodbye Video’ Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta,…
 11 hours ago
10.22.18
Ryanair Under Fire For Allowing Racist White Man…
 11 hours ago
10.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close