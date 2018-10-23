ThatsMajorChallenge Courtesy Of Young Dolph Could Win Yourself A Car

View this post on Instagram
I’m bout to give away a camouflage HellCat Challenger to whoever make the BEST VIDEO to the song “Major”‼️ You can flex to the song, do a skit to the song, dance to the song etc. It don’t matter what you do it’s your choice. You must hashtag #ThatsMajorChallenge to enter‼️ #ThatsMajorChallenge #ThatsMajorChallenge #ThatsMajorChallenge 💰🏎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 MAJOR #PaperRouteBUSINESS 🤷🏾♂️
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Another week in Hip Hop 2018, we have yet another challenge trending the internet. This time around Young Dolph has raised the prize level, in support of his new record. Press play for details. Do you have what it takes to impress the Memphis treasure chest. The dancers, rappers, & musicians across the country are attacking the challenge. DFW who has next ?