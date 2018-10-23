CLOSE
#ThatsMajorChallenge Courtesy Of Young Dolph Could Win Yourself A Car

Another week in Hip Hop 2018, we have yet another challenge trending the internet. This time around Young Dolph has raised the prize level, in support of his new record. Press play for details. Do you have what it takes to impress the Memphis treasure chest. The dancers, rappers, & musicians across the country are attacking the challenge. DFW who has next ?

#ThatsMajorChallenge , News on the Net , young dolph

