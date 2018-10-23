CLOSE
Kayne West Gave $73,540 to Amara Enyia

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Amara Enyia is a Chicago candidate for the Mayor position. She has support from all around, including Kayne apparently. According to the Chicago Tribune, Kayne West gave her money.

Amara Enyia faced $73,540 in fines from the Illinois State Board. With this money, she will be able to continue to run. Prior to this, she was told that if her fines weren’t handled she wouldn’t be able to run.

Kayne no matter what we may think of him has helped this woman pursue her political venture.

